Rajanpur

At least two people died and more than a dozen others were injured when a passenger bus over turned here on Wednesday, rescue sources said.

According to details, the accident took place near Kot Bahadur in Rajanpur where an over speeding passenger bus turned turtle. Two people died on the spot in the accident while 13 others were injured.

The bodies and injured were shifted to hospital for medico-legal formalities where condition of some wounded people was stated to be critical.—INP

