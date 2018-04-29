Two days left for vote verification at display centre

Rawalpindi

The citizens on Saturday advised to avail opportunity to get corrected electoral roll as two days left with April 30 last date for the correction.

Talking to APP, DEC-I Rawalpindi, Saleem Akhtar Khan said, the citizens should visit the display centers set up at 280 important places of the district to check the voter lists.

The ECP would stop the process of registration of new voters, correction and exclusion of voters’ names from its preliminary electoral rolls for 2018 general elections after April 30.

Display centers have been set up at important places of the district including main schools and Colleges of Rawalpindi city, offices of Union Councils and other points to get corrected the voter lists, he said adding, he was frequently visiting the display centers to check arrangements made to facilitate the citizens at the display centers and guide the staff and Incharges of the display centers to facilitate the voters particularly during 8 am to 4 pm, seven days a week.

He said, earlier April 24 was fixed as deadline to get corrected the voter lists but, seven more days were given to the citizens in this regard so the citizens should not miss the last chance to get corrected the voter lists to cast their votes in general elections to elect their true representatives.

He said, the voting details can be reviewed and corrected by April 30. The forms are available in both English and Urdu. The voters can change their addresses and remove names of deceased family members from the voters’ list through the forms available at the offices.—APP