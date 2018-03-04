Two-day Zameen Expo 2018 kicks off

Mohammad Arshad

Islamabad

Chairman Board of Investment (BOI), Saturday, said that Pakistan had huge potential of both the foreign direct investment and business. In coming years, our real estate sector is going to attract the foreign investment.

While speaking at a ribbon cutting ceremony of two day Zameen Expo 2018 Islamabad here, Naeem Zamindar said that Pakistan’s economy had potential to grow at the rate over 9% , technology building momentum to lift the nation towards prosperity. For this, Pakistan must attract new investment which will help the country create jobs for its youth, as 65 percent of young and growing population and its aspiration.

Zameen Expo 2018 Islamabad is the 14th Expo over the last four years since 2014. Previously expos have been organized in Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Dubai and current one is the fourth in Islamabad.

Thousands investors and general public from attended the show from the twin cities and surrounding localities including Taxila, Wah, Rawat, Murree, Fateh Jang and as far as Peshawar, Gujar Khan, Mangla, Jhelum and New Mirpur City.

Around 70 exhibitors, including leading developers and real estate agencies offered exclusive property deals from all over Pakistan. Properties from a wide selection of cities including Karachi, Quetta, Lahore, Islamabad, Bahawalpur, Gujranwala, Multan, Jhelum, Peshawar and more will be showcased at the Expo.

Property options across residential and commercial categories including plots, apartments, villas and more were on display. Investment and property ownership opportunities across a wide range of budgets, payment plans and special discounts were available.

A one-stop solution to gather information, competitive prices and expert advice to make a well informed property investment decision.