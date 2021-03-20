Two day workshop on women rights concluded

A two day training workshop on role of parliamentarians in ensuring gender equality through implementation of SDG 5 with legislators and political party leaders held in a local hotel on 19-20 March, through JAZBA program” Democracy and Empowered Women” organized by Aurat foundation, South Asia Partnership Pakistan SAP-PK, Global Affairs Canada and Affairs Mondiales Canada.

Nousheen khurram (National Program Manager) hosted the workshop; Ms. Nabeela Shaheen (Provincial Manager Aurat foundation) gave the welcome remarks and objective of the session including expectations.

Provincial minister HR&MA Ijaz Alam Augustine attended the session and said during his address that under the leadership of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Bazdar, Significant steps have been taken at the practical level for their economic independence and development while implementation framework of Women Development Policy 2018 has been formulated and its implementation has been initiated.

He said that toolkit for raising awareness among women to end sexual harassment has been introduced while all over Punjab, working women and their children are being provided day care facilities in their workplaces.

At present, 146 day care centers are operational and 221 have been approved.

Minister further said that land for Women Development Complex has been purchased from LDA, various workshops for women will be organized in this complex.

Minister also informed participants that the fifth edition of Pakistan’s first online government digital magazine has been published while Punjab Women Helpline 1043 has also been improved.

Mr. Ali Imran (Parliamentary and Governance Expert) gave the orientation to Sustainable Development Goals Agenda 2030 in Pakistan and overview of its implementation in Punjab Province and discussed the SDG 5 targets and indicators and its relevance for Punjab Province.

Director-General parliamentary affairs and research, Punjab assembly Mr. Inayatullah Lak discussed the parliamentary tools for legislative support and effective oversight on SDG 5 in Punjab province.