Two-Day Sports Gala ends on a high note

Kohat

As part of its CSR initiatives, MOL Pakistan Oil & Gas Company B.V, conducted a two-day Sports Gala at the Parade Ground, Lachi which ended on a high note.

This year the gala included various sports activities like cricket, volley ball, tug of war, Konali (Kabaddi), Neza Baazi and football etc. A large segment of communities from surrounding villages of Mami Khel and Mardan Khel leases along with Mami Khel South-1 participated this year as well, thus making the event a huge success.

It is pertinent to mention here that for the last 10 years, MOL Pakistan has been conducting the Lachi Football Festival which is widely participated and watched by communities of the surrounding areas.

Major (R) Shadad Khan, the local MPA was the chief guest of the closing ceremony. In his speech Mr. Khan lauded MOL Pakistan for its efforts to hold an event which was full of fun and healthy activities. “I am happy that MOL Pakistan has helped in conducting healthy activities every year for the youth of my area. Such activities not only provide a platform for building excellence, but also help to develop healthy skills in the youth. MOL Pakistan should continue to support the youth of the district.”

In his message, Ali Murtaza Abbas, MOL Group Regional Vice President for Middle East, Africa & Pakistan said, “Extended support of the local administration is highly appreciable, without which it would not have been possible to conduct such a mega event for this region. I would like to thank the winners as well as the runners-up for their participation. MOL Pakistan is determined to continue these activities that would be helpful for the youth of our operational areas to showcase their hidden talents.”

At the end of the ceremony, the chief guest distributed shields amongst the winners and runners-up teams. The youth and the local elders of the communities praised and thanked MOL Pakistan for its efforts in this regard.—Agencies

