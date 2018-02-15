Two-Day Prosecution Conference concludes

Peshawar

9th two-day Senior Prosecutors’ Conference, organized under the auspices of the Directorate of Prosecution, Home and Tribal Affairs Department KP concluded in federal capital Islamabad. The theme of the conference was police prosecution coordination and sharing the reforms and its impact with the respective delegations from the other provinces.

The conference was attended by the senior prosecutors, government pleaders and heads of prosecution services from the four provinces and Gilgit Baltistan besides representatives of donor agencies. The conference was inaugurated by Ikram Ullah, Secretary Home KP who briefed the participants about the working of Prosecution Department in KP and highlighted the achievements and improvement in the activities of Prosecution Department after reforms carried out by the present provincial government.

The delegates exchanged their views, experiences and future challenges faced by them in the field of prosecution and discussed possible mood of coordination among all the provinces and Gilgit Baltistan government.

The participants appreciated the efforts of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Prosecution department and opined to continue the sharing of experiences in future for improving the working atmosphere in their respective provinces.

The Inspector General of KP Police Salah Ud Din Mehsood was the chief guest in the concluding session, highlighted the Police and Prosecution Department coordination and its impact on the provision of justice to the masses.

The Director General of Prosecution Adnan Zafar thanked the participants for their contribution and keen interest in the conference and assured all possible cooperation in future to the delegates from different provinces on behalf of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government.—APP