Two-day national conference begins at UET

Staff Reporter

Peshawar

The Department of Basic Sciences and Islamiat, University of Engineering and Technology, Peshawar organized a two day national conference on “Mathematical Sciences in Engineering Applications (NCMSEA – 2018)”, here today. The aim of the conference is to provide platform for bringing together researchers, scientists and engineers from academia and industry to exchange/share their expertise and their research findings.

The conference will further give opportunity to the Scientists and Engineers to identify the problems in Mathematical Sciences and Engineering. Dr. Arshad Kamran, Director HEC Peshawar region was the chief guest on the occasion. He said, the main spirit behind the activities is to bring together mathematicians, scientists and engineers to solve scientific.