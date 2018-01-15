Two-day LifeCon2018 starts today at Air University

City Reporter

Two-day International conference LIFECON 2018 with the theme: “Belt and Road Initiative- Collaborating for a better future”, will be held on January 15 and 16 at the auditorium of Air University, Islamabad. The conference is organized by Fazaia Media College, Air University.

National and foreign delegates, including from China, are participating in the multidisciplinary conference focusing on medical sciences collaborating with other life sciences. Dr. Sania Nishtar, a former Federal Minister and prominent global health leader with extensive experience in public healthcare, will deliver her keynote address during the inaugural session. In the context of China’s Belt and Road Initiative, delegates from Northwestern Polytechnical University, China, will also present their research papers. On the occasion, Chinese delegates will also be extending their collaboration in academic and administrative domains.