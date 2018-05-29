Two-day Iftar till Sehr Fiesta to be held at PNCA from June 6

Sakafat in collaboration with Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) would organize two-day Iftar till Sehr Fiesta “Ramazan Ramadan” from June 6. From Egypt to Turkey, to Morocco to Uzebkistan, we bring a multi-cultural ambience, while bring the together the Muslim Brotherhood this bless month of Ramadan. Sanam Marvi’s soulful renditions of Sufiana kalam, Arif Lohar the music maestro would also perform in two-day ‘Ramazan Ramadan’ fiesta.

The event would include food cuisines at culinary, journey through Muslim World, Mushaira and Qawwali.—APP

