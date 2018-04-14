Two-day gems fair begins today

Rawalpindi

A two -day gems fair under the auspicious of Capital Gems Traders Association Rawalpindi-Islamabad would be kicked off on April 14. Talking to APP, President of CGTA Akhtar Ameen said that Ambassador of Nepal would be the chief guest on the occasion.

He said that the exhibition will provide opportunity to more than 40 stall holders to showcase the best of Pakistani gemstones, diamonds, jewelry, and mineral specimens from across the country. The main purpose of the exhibition is to promote this export oriented sector which had a potential to fetch huge amount of foreign exchange for the country.—APP