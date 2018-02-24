Two-day gems bazaar at FPCCI receives big response

Staff Reporter

Karachi

A two-day Second Gems Bazaar started on Friday here at the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) that received big response; a large number of people from different sections of the society mainly businesswomen and diplomats posted here visited the expo and took deep interest in diverse stock of gems and jewellery.

All Pakistan Gems Merchants and Jewellers Association (APGMJA) has organized this special event, in collaboration with the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry.

The timing of the gems bazar is from 11am to 7pm.

FPCCI Senior Vice President, Syed Mazhar Ali Nasir inaugurated the bazaar along with APGMJA President Muteeullah Shaik, Chairman of APGMJA’s Exhibition Committee Kashif-ur-Rehman, FPCCI Vice President Waheed Ahmed, former vice president Mumtaz Ali Shaikh, Senior business leader Dr. Mirza Ikhtiar Baig, President of Karachi Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Rizwana Shaikh and businesswomen leader Mehreen Illahi.

Forty stalls from different areas of the country had been set up at the bazaar showcasing pearls, precious and semi-precious stones, loose gems, designer gold and silver jewellery, and beads string, informed Chairman of APGMJA’s Exhibition Committee Kashif-ur-Rehman.

He said that a seminar on ‘Opportunities For and Challenges to Gems and Jewellery in Pakistan’ will also be held on Saturday, the second day.

Gems and Jewllery experts, big investors and FPCCI office-bearers would address on the occasion.

FPCCI Senior Vice President Syed Mazhar Ali Nasir, talking to media persons on the occasion, said that five more bazars will be held in different cities this year.

The objective of these bazaars was to promote gems and jewellery industry from mining of precious stones to export of the jewellery through exploration of new markets in the world. Hence, gems merchants and jewellery manufactures would have an opportunity of direct interaction with each other, he said.

He further said that there were big deposits of precious and semi-precious stones in Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtoonkhwa and Northern Areas.

He said that foreign diplomats visiting the Gems Bazaar showed keen interest and Pakistan could earn a lot from exports of precious and semi-precious stones by value-addition.