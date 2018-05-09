Two-day BizOman Forum launched in Muscat

Muscat

Talal bin Sulaiman Al Rahbi, Secretary General of the Supreme Council for Planning inaugurated BizOman Forum, “Opportunity in Challenge” at the Intercontinental Hotel on Tuesday. The two-day event was attended by several dignitaries and many of the leading companies in Oman.

The forum which addressed a wide range of topics is supported by OPAL — the Omani Society for Petroleum Services and Asyad, established by the Omani Government as part of its initiative to transform Oman into an international logistics hub.

Forefront of the Forum’s objectives is to alter perception that economic constraints imperatively lead to negative growth and discern policies & strategies businesses can adopt to overcome the negative impact of the economic crises. H.E. Talal bin Sulaiman Al Rahbi gave a keynote speech entitled “Creating Opportunities from Challenge” and Mr. Raoul Restucci, MD of Petroleum Development Oman (PDO) in his keynote speech addressed “the need to act with urgency and accountability”.

Other topics of great interest we given by Dr. Yousuf Al Balushi, who spoke about “The Future Economy – Realities, Opportunities & Challenges”, Ms. Ibtisam Al Riyami who spoke about “Lean Philosophy”, a concept still not widely understood in Oman and Mr. Faisal Al Balushi who talked about “The Role of Economic Cities in Oman’s New Economy”.

OPAL conducted a specialised workshop on “Omani Employement in the Future” and Asyad conducted a concurrent workshop on the “Overcoming Challenges & Creating Opportunities” in the logistics sector. A panel discussion on Government Support, moderated by HH Sayyid Dr. Adham Al Said was also held in which several ministries participated.

Managing Director of Rahwah Enterprise and organizer of BizOman, Sabrah Al Riyami said she had received positive feedback from a number of delegates who said they found the discussions very beneficial. She added that a several insightful and thought provoking topics will be discussed over the next day.—Agencies