Two-day ‘Batik Workshop’ concludes at FJWU

Rawalpindi

Two-day ‘Batik Workshop’ organized by the Department of Fine Arts, Fatima Jinnah Women University (FJWU) in collaboration with Indonesian Embassy has concluded here.

Counselor of Indonesian Embassy, Deny Tri Basuki, wife of Indonesian Ambassador Madam Rita S. Amri were guests of honor at the concluding session while the The VC FJWU, Dr. Samina Amin Qadir, trainers from Indonesia Ms. Forma, Koswara, Kusuma and Coordinator Nadeem from Indonesian Embassy, Dean of Science and Technology Dr. Uzaira Rafique and Department Incharge of Fine Arts Dr. Suriyya Chaudhary were also present on the occasion.

Documentaries related to ‘Indonesia’ and ‘Batik Technique’ were shown during the workshop which was organized to introduce ‘Batik technique.’

Dr. Uzaira Rafique welcomed the guests and briefed the participants about FJWU which is first Pakistani women university and its set goals. She said, it is an honor for the university that Indonesian Embassy provided an opportunity to FJWU to work with them. She hoped in future such workshops would also be held to educate the students and the faculty members about ‘Batik’.—APP