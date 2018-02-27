Two-day Badal Do Expo concludes

Staff Reporter

The first ever Teachers’ Expo, held under the aegis of the Badal Do conclude with participants, panellists and speakers calling for collaboration between government and citizens-based initiatives in the arena of education especially to improve school learning methodologies.

Speakers of the panel discussions held on the occasion discussed various options and methods, which could be used to improve teaching skills of teachers imparting basic school education. This should be done in such a manner that students could learn about fundamentals of various subjects on basis of practical and best suitable examples in the society and surroundings.

These examples should reflect aspects of cultural, linguistic, ethnic, and religious diversity of Pakistani society. Senator and Former federal minister Javed Jabbar said it was high time the Education Department of the provincial governments linked up with academic reform initiatives of the private sector so that their impact could be multiplied and expanded to cover large sections of teachers and students associated with the government-run school systems. The former senator stated this in his keynote address at the opening ceremony of the two-day Badal Do Teacher Expo here Monday. He recommended that the Sindh Education Foundation become part of the praiseworthy initiatives like “Badal Do” where a number of private sector’s like-minded organizations got together to inculcate values of tolerance, diversity, pluralism and civic responsibility among teachers

Former senator Jabbar urged the Federal and Provincial governments to link-up three parallel education systems that continue to produce three different sets of educated Pakistanis. These three parallel systems are Matriculation, Cambridge, and Madressah education. This was also the recurrent theme in the panel discussions. In the first panel discussion moderated by Rumana Hussain, on the theme of “Is Education all about Textbooks and Examinations” Educationist Saleem Mughal, Sheema Kirmani of Tehreek e Niswan, social activist, Qurrat Mirza and Sana Barni of the SABAQ, who also urged to use creative techniques as part of education and character building. The second panel was moderated by Afia Salam on the theme of “How well do students understand the world they live in” with Humaira Bachal of Dream Foundation Trust, Farieha Aziz of Bolo Bhi, Nazia Hasan of I Am Karachi, senior Journalist Wusatullah Khan and Tasneem Ahmer of Uks Media and Research.

The panellists discussed the dispari-ties of the system, which is not allowing students to realize their full potential. However, they all gave examples of how those who remained focused were able to break down barriers, once an enabling environment was provided to them. Other than the panel discussions, the Badal Do Expo was the graduation of the over 400 teachers based in Karachi who had been trained in phase 1.

The participating schools were also awarded shields by Shahnaz Wazir Ali, former special assistant to the prime minister and ex-chairperson of Higher Education Commission, who said that “Badal Do” initiative had rightly targeted school-teachers as the most effective agents of change in the society. The Expo show-cased the work done by the teachers during the training.