Two-day annual spring festival launched

Bashir Ahmad Rehmani Hafizabad

Two-day annual funfair and spring festival launched at District Public School Hafizabad Deputy Commissioner Umer Farooq Warraich inaugurated, on Monday. CEO Education Wazir Ahmad Agha, Principal Muhammad Zaman Cheema, Vice Principal Madam Gulnaz, Members of Board of Governor of DPS Haji Falik Sher Chatha, Sheikh Faisal Chand, ADCG Imtiaz Ali, teachers and parents were also present on the occasion.

Addressing the ceremony, DC said that curriculum activities are vital for mental growth and physical fitness of students besides improving academic activities. He said that funfairs and recreational activities were enhanced mental abilities of students and sports competitions created sportsman spirit among students which was play vital role in making the students responsible and useful citizens of society in future.

On the other hand President Anjuman Shahriyan Sukheki Mandi Rouf Ahmad Mughal, President Anjuman Tahafuz Haqquq Shahriyan Sukheki Mandi Haji Bilal Akbar and President Markzi Anjum Tajran Sukheki Mandi Sheikh Tariq Mehmood have demanded the Chief Minister of the Punjab, The Commissioner Gujrat and Deputy Commissioner Hafizabad Umer FArooq Warraich to provide at least one ambulance at Rural Health Centre Sukheki Mandi for timely shifting of injured and other patients to hospitals.