Two dacoits killed in police encounter

Two dacoits were killed in an alleged encounter with police at early hours of Wednesday in Gulshan-e-Maymar area of the city.

According to police, the dacoits were looting in the area and upon seeing the police party, they opened fire on them. In the exchange of fire two dacoits were killed, while two of their accomplices managed to flee away from the scene.

The identity of the dacoits could not be ascertained, said the local police.In December 2019, a policeman sustained bullet injuries after the cops tried to intercept suspects in Karachi. SSP East Tanveer Alam said that the incident occurred in Gulshan-e-Iqbal. area, within the remits of Aziz Bhatti Police Station.

The two-member motorcycle squad of police tried to intercept a suspected vehicle, he said adding that the suspects opened fire on them, injuring one cop.The other policemen on the motorcycle, however, remained safe as the suspects flee away from the scene.