Two dacoits were killed by the firing of their own accomplices while two cops also sustained injuries during an alleged police encounter in Haji Pur area on Thursday, the district police officer (DPO) Mahar Nasir Siyal claimed on Thursday.

The police team was bringing two accused namely, Jehanzaib Khalung and Saleem Kuchela for recovery of illegal weapons when their accomplices opened indiscriminate firing on the police party near Basti Amanullah, the DPO told media.