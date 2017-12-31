Two dacoits held; snatched vehicle recovered

Islamabad Golra police has arrested two dacoits through prompt action and recovered a snatched vehicle from them, a police spokesman said.

A complainant Muhammad Sarfraz informed the Golra police that two persons booked his car to go to D-12 from G-10 but they snatched car and cash from him on the way. After this information, Golra police immediately informed the Police Control Room and all policemen on patrolling at pickets were alerted.

The same car (MNS-5039) was intercepted by head constables Abdul Sattar and Muhammad Asif deputed at ‘Shah Allah Dita’ police picket and they succeeded to arrest two dacoits identified as Ummat Yar Gul and Hashmat Kareem.—APP

