Two dacoits gangs busted

Staff Reporter

Investigation Police Model Town Division have busted two dacoit gangs, arrested their nine members and recovered motorcycles, mobile-phones and cash from them. SP Model Town Ibrar Hussain Naikukar said this while addressing a press conference here on Monday.

A special police team conducted a raid and arrested three members of Ramazan alias Jani dacoit gang. The police recovered 18 stolen motorcycles, mobile-phones and Rs 1.5 million in cash from them. Those arrested were identified as Ramazan, Ghulam Rasool and Riasat.

The second team arrested six members of a gang and recovered Rs 400,000 in cash from them. They were identified as Sumair, Ghulam Muhammad, Javed, Ali Shah, Tariq and Amir Ali. Meanwhile, police on Monday claimed to have arrested three drug peddlers and recovered 55 bottle liquor, 1.050 kg hashish and 1.2 kg hashish from their possession.

On a tip-off, Phalora police intercepted Mukhtar Maseih near Chawinda and recovered 55-bottle of liquor from his possession.

Kotli Syed Ameer police arrested Waheed from Pindi Panjorian village and recovered 1.050 kg hashish from him.

City Pasrur police arrested Naeem from Dilham Kahloon village with 1.2 kg hashish. Cases have been registered against the accused.