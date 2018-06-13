Two crushed to death in separate incidents

Srinagar

A civilian was killed after it was mowed down by a train in North Kashmir’s Sopore town. The tragic incident occurred at Hygam village.

A police official identified the deceased as Ghulam Muhammad Rather (42) son of Ali Mohammad Rather, a resident of Chekpora Hygam.

On the other hand, a traffic policeman was killed by a speedy vehicle at Pantha Chowk on Srinagar-Jammu highway Tuesday. A police official said a speedy vehicle hit the traffic policeman while he was on his traffic management duties at Pantha Chowk.

The cop has been identified as Manzoor Ahmad, a resident of Zewan. Reports said that the injured cop was rushed to Srinagar’s SMHS hospital where doctors declared him dead on arrival. Police said a case has been registered into the incident.—KT