Two crore Pakistani suffering from Kidney diseases:Mayor Karachi

Mayor Karachi Wasim Akhtar said all over the world 50 crore and in Pakistan about 2 crore people suffered from kidney ailments and this figure increased 8 percent and 15 to 20 percent per annum respectively. In Pakistan dialysis are done for around 150 people in a population of every 10 Lac. More hospitals are needed in the city for treatment of kidney diseases. These hospitals should also be increased like cardiac care institutes.

He expressed these views while speaking as chief guest in a ceremony held in the NazeerHussain Memorial Kidney Center on Saturday.

DMC Central Chairman Rehan Hashmi, vice chairman Shakir Ali, chairperson medical committee Naheed Fatima, UC Chairman Hassan Naqvi, chairman finance committee Nadeem Hidayat Hashmi, senior director coordination Masood Alam, senior director medical services Dr. Beerbal, incharge kidney centere Dr. Khurram Daniyal, Dr. Asifa, principal KMDC Dr. Nargis Anjum, heads of different departments, medical superintendents of KMC hospitals and others were also present on this occasion.

Mayor Karachi met with the patients in the dialysis ward and gave them bouquets and gifts. Earlier He also inspected various wards in the hospital and enquired about the facilities available for kidney patients.

He was informed that the building of Kidney Center was constructed in 2008 and handed over to KMC and KMDC in 2012 and then it was made operational in 2017 with 15 dialysis machines and around 30 patients benefited with this facility every day.

Vascular surgery facility is also being introduced here and the lab is also made operational. The centre is facing shortage of staff.

Mayor Karachi said the team of doctors which runs Nazeer Hussain Memorial Kidney Center deserves praise that despite of unavailability of funds they provided dialysis facility to patients and set a good example for other medical institutions in the country.

He said we are bringing improvement in the departments which were destroyed in past. This city needs attention and commitment to the cause.

Speaking in the ceremony DMC Central Chairman Rehan Hashmi said present local government leadership has made this hospital operational which is beneficial for the people living in nearby areas. We hope that we would soon be able to make this hospital even better.

Before this Mayor Karachi planted a sapling in the Kidney Center.— NNI

