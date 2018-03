Lahore

Two helicopters of Pakistan Army helped in drying up the wicket and outfield of the Gaddafi stadium to make the arena appropriate for holding the second elimination play off, of the Pakistan Super League between Peshawar Zalmi and Karachi Kings here on Wednesday.

The overnight rain followed by the showers which continued till late afternoon today left the ground water soaked.

Pakistan Cricket Board got the services of army choppers to help them drying the low lying ground.—Agencies