Two cops martyred in Kohat attack

In yet another act of terrorism at least two policemen were martyred by the unknown terrorists in Kohat Monday late night.

Reports say unidentified terrorists opened fire on the cops assigned to provide security to the faithfuls during Taraaveeh prayers at a mosque in the Kohat City on Monday night killing as many as two cops on the spot.

“The Police men namely Constable Ayaz and Constable Qasim riding on a motorbike were martyred when they were going to a mosque in Kohat City to ensure the security of the people offering Taraaveeh prayers”. the Police said.