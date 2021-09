Staff Reporter Quetta

Two policemen were injured in roadside bomb explosion on Quetta’s Sariab road.

According to police, an explosive device was planted near Kechi Beg on Sariab road, which was detonated by remote control when Eagle Squad personnel were on a routine patrol.

Rescue teams rushed to the scene after the blast and police cordoned off the area.

The blast injured two Eagle Squad police personnel who were shifted to Civil Hospital for immediate medical treatment.