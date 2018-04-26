Two cops booked

Faisal Khawer Butt

Sialkot

Case was registered against an assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Abdul Qaddus and a constable Muhammad Jamil, both currently appointed at the Satrah police stations, as an accused, managed to flee from the lockup. The police on Wednesday said that both the cops produced the accused of an illegal firearm case namely, Imtiaz Ahmed s/o Mushtaq in a court of law in Daska.

The court ordered the accused to be shifted to the Sialkot District Jail on judicial remand. On the other hand both the cops shifted the accused Imtiaz to the police post in Dharam Kot, instead of the District Jail, from where he managed to escape. Both the cops were suspended immediately and case registered against them.

Meanwhile the local health department on Wednesday ordered to seal two famous private laboratories which operating business without having licences, a health department official said. He said that AD Health, Muhammad Ali checked two famous private laboratories which conducted different medical tests. After queries, the owners of both laboratories failed to produce licenses. Ali directed to seal both laboratories and stopped it for working. On the request of health department, Rangpura Police Station has registered separate cases against the owners of laboratories as named Rizwan, Sami and Murad and started investigations.