Two commodores of Pak Navy promoted to Rear Admiral rank

Staff Reporter

Two commodores of Pakistan Navy, namely Mirza Foad Amin Baig and Mian Zakirullah Jan have been promoted to the rank of Rear Admiral with immediate effect, said a statement issued here by directorate of public relations of Pakistan Navy. Rear Admiral Mirza Foad Amin Baig was commissioned in Operations Branch of Pakistan Navy in 1990 after completion of initial training at Britannia Royal Naval College Dartmouth UK.

He is a graduate of Pakistan Navy War College Lahore, National Defence University Islamabad and has also done Armed Forces Staff Course from Malaysia. His various Command and Staff appointments include Commander 18th Destroyer Squadron, Commanding Officer PNS ZULFIQUAR, Commandant Pakistan Naval Academy, Principal Secretary to Chief of the Naval Staff (PSC), Director Naval Operations and Assistant Chief of Naval Staff (Operations) at Naval Headquarters.

The officer has also served as Naval Attache of Pakistan at Beijing, China. Consequent upon promotion, Rear Admiral Mirza Foad Amin Baig has been appointed as Flag Officer Sea Training (FOST). In recognition of his meritorious services, he was awarded Sitara-e-Imtiaz (Military). Rear Admiral Mian Zakirullah Jan was commissioned in Operations Branch of Pakistan Navy in 1990. He is a graduate of Pakistan Navy War College Lahore, National Defence University Islamabad and has also done International Fellowship Programme at USA.

His various Command and Staff appointments include Commanding Officer 27 Squadron, Chief Staff Officer to Commander Pakistan Fleet, Director Naval Aviation, Head of P3C Mission USA, Staff Officer (Aviation) at Headquarters NAVCENT, Bahrain and DS National Security College, NDU Islamabad. Consequent upon promotion, Rear Admiral Mian Zakirullah Jan has been appointed as Deputy Chief of Naval Staff (Admin) at Naval Headquarters. In recognition of his meritorious services, he was awarded Sitara-e-Imtiaz (Military).