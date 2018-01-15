Two civilians including woman injured in troops’ firing

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, two civilians including a middle-aged woman were injured in firing by Indian troops on protesters in Zianakote area of Srinagar.

The incident triggered massive protests in the area. Eyewitnesses said that a passenger vehicle was coming from Beerwah was stopped at HMT crossing by the troops. “Soldiers asked the passengers to step out of the vehicle, but they refused, triggering an argument,” they added. This led to a group of youth to hurl stones at the army. The troops opened fire on the occasion resulting in injuries to two civilians including the woman.

SSP Srinagar Imtiyaz Ismail Parray said the injured were shifted to a hospital in Srinagar. He said police have registered a case and started investigations.

The injured woman, identified as Syeda Salaam of Maloora, aged 50, has received a bullet in her arm. Another civilian identified as Abdul Aziz Laway of Parimpora has received a bullet in his thigh.

After the news of injuries to two civilians spread in the area, local youth hit the highway and resorted to massive pro-freedom sloganeering and stone pelting on the forces.

Meanwhile, a teenage boy got critically injured when a live mortar shell lying in the ground exploded. Police identified the as Muhammad Iqbal son of Muhammad Rashid of Islamabad district. The incident took place at Bandi Chechian near a bridge in Poonch district.

The spokesman of Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Freedom League (JKPFL) in a statement issued in Srinagar strongly condemned the forces action on protesters in Zianakote area of Srinagar in which two civilians including a middle-aged woman were injured.

He said the forces enjoy immunity under the draconian laws like Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) to kill the people of Kashmir anywhere. He said that the sacrifices of the people of Kashmir would not go waste as the liberation movement would be taken to its logical conclusion at all costs.—KMS