Two Christian families reunite at Kartarpur

Narowal: Two Christain families, separated on the 1947 Indian partition, met at Gurdwara Darbar Sahib at Kartarpur on Friday.

The Kartarpur Corridor become the source of their reunion after 74 years.

A resident of Mananawala in Nankana district Shafiq Rafiq Mithu, along with 40 members of his family, arrived at the Gurdwara via Kartarpur Corridor and met Sono Mithu, and met Sono Mithu, a resident of Shahpur Dogran, a village in Ajnala Tehsil of Amritsar, and eight other members of his family.

The family members were deeply overwhelmed with emotions as they hugged each other and cried.

Shafiq Mithu narrated the story of how their elder brother Iqbal Masih had migrated with his family, while his brother got lost during the mass exodus and left behind in east Punjab.

On the heartening occasion, the Kartarpur administration served sweets to both families.

Both families thanked Prime Minister Imran Khan for providing an opportunity to reunite with the families who were separated 74 years ago.