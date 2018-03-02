Two Chinese cricketers to train with Peshawar Zalmi in Dubai

Lahore

Two Chinese cricketers Jian Li and Yufie Zhang have reached Dubai as special guests of Peshawar Zalmi and both will be training with Peshawar Zalmi squad.

According to information made available to APP here on Thursday night Chairman Peshawar Zalmi Javed Afridi said, “It is a new breakthrough in cricket. Two Chinese cricketers will be with the Peshawar Zalmi squad from today. This step will go a long way in facilitating aspiring cricketers in China and in reinforcing the bond between the two nations.”

Peshawar Zalmi mentor Younis Khan presented Peshawar Zalmi shirts to both Chinese cricketers as team Zalmi welcomed them for the Pakistan Super League. Both cricketers will train with Peshawar Zalmi in training sessions to gain much needed high profile experience.—APP