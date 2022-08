Two children drown in Malir River

At least two children drowned in Malir River near Sharafi Goth on Monday, rescue sources said. As per the rescue sources, the children were rushed to a nearby hospital but died during treatment.

On August 3, three siblings lost their lives after falling into a pond in Larkana. The children were playing when they slipped into a pond near their house in Moen Jo Daro, Larkana.

The deceased were identified as six-year-old, Aliya, Muzammil, 5 and four years old Ghulam Rasool. The deceased children are siblings. The bodies of three children have been fished by the relatives and were moved to Dokri Taluka Hospital.