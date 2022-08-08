Two children die after consuming unhygienic food

Two children lost their lives allegedly due to food poisoning after consuming substandard food at home in Jauharabad area of Karachi.According to details, a woman and her two children had consumed unhygienic food at home and fell ill. Later, the two children lost their lives and the mother is still under treatment.

The police have shifted the bodies to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for medico-legal formalities. The two children were identified as 13-year-old Hasnain and 10-year-old Noorul Ain.

Meanwhile, the police have launched an investigation into the incident. The food samples from the home have been sent to the food authority for testing.Earlier in 2018, two minor brothers perished of food poisoning after consuming an unhygienic meal at a restaurant in Karachi.According to details, Ahmad, one-and-a-half-year-old, and Muhammad, five-year-old, both sons of Ahsan and residents of Creek Vista, died of food poisoning.