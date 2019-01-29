Two children dead, father injured in road mishap

Two children died while their father was critically injured when a reckless driven dumper hit a motorcycle here on Tuesday.

Rescue sources said that an over speeding dumper knocked down a motorcycle carrying three people near Yusuf Plaza in Federal B Area Karachi.

As a result of accident, two children stated to be brother and sister died on the spot while their father was critically injured.

The driver responsible for accident fled the scene. The bodies and injured were shifted to hospital for medico-legal formalities.

The police impounded the dumper and after registering a case against the driver at large started raids for his arrest.—INP

Share on: WhatsApp