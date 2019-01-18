Two children crushed to death

Lodhran

An over speeding trailer crushed to death two children and driver of the trailer escaped the scene leaving behind trailer here, police said. According to details, a reckless driven trailer ran over two bicycle rider children at National Highway in tehsil Dunyapur of district Lodhran.

Both children died on the spot in the accident. The trailer driver fled the crime scene.

The bodies of deceased children were shifted to hospital for postmortem. The police impounded the trailer and after registering a case against driver at large have started raids for his arrest.—INP

