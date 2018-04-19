Two children burnt to death in shanties fire

Two children were burnt to death due to fire in shanties in the metropolis on Wednesday.

Rescue sources said that the fire incident took place in Gulistan-e-Johar Block I, shanty village where fire initiated from a hut spread rapidly and engulfed the surrounding huts.

Two children including two-year-old Kaneez and Rashid 06, were burnt to death. The bodies were shifted to hospital.

The fire also gutted households and other belongings of several families residing in the shanties village—. INP

Related