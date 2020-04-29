Two car lifters held

Staff Reporter

Anti-Car Lifting Cell (ACLC) of Islamabad police on Wednesday arrested two persons wanted to police in car lifting cases and recovered three cars from them, a police spokesman said.

He said that a team headed by in-charge ACLC Sub- Inspector Liaqat Ali apprehended two car lifters of an inter-provincial car lifting gang.

The gangsters have been identified as Anwer s/o Zameer Shah resident of District Charsada and Gul Muhammad s/O Bismallah Khan resident of Swabi.

Police recovered three cars from them while they confessed during the preliminary investigation to take away the vehicles from various areas of Islamabad and Rawalpindi and selling them in various districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Cases have been already registered against them in Industrial Area police stations and Defense police station Lahore. Further investigation is underway from them and police is hopeful for more recovery from them.