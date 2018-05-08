Two BSF, CRPF personnel kill themsleves to death

Srinagar

A Border Security Force (BSF) jawan allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself with his service rifle in a camp at Humhama adjacent to Srinagar Airport on Sunday night.

“Awdish Singh (35), a driver constable of 182 bn BSF last night shoots himself at BSF headquarters camp near Srinagar Airport at Humhama while he was on duty,” a police officer said adding that the trooper suffered serious head injuries in the incident.

Following the gunshot, the colleagues rushed towards the trooper and found him in a pool of blood, he said, adding that the BSM man was immediately taken to nearby hospital where from he was referred to SMHS later, the officer said.

However, the critically wounded trooper Awdish Singh, a resident of Utter Pradesh succumbed later, the officer said.

It could not be immediately known why the trooper took this extreme step, he said. However, general impression reigns that his committed suicide out of total frustration why he was fighting in Kashmir thousands of miles away from his home in UP.—RK