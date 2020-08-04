Two brothers gunned down over enmity, several hurt

Two brothers were killed over a minor dispute Mohalla Garhi Bhopalwala. According to police, Ata ullah was returning home with his sons – Liaqat Ali and Tahir Ali, in Mohalla Garhi Bhopalwala, in the limit of Sambrial Police.

On the way armed accused including Akbar, Ijaz, Qasim Ali, Atif, Aamir and three unidentified men opened fire on them, leaving both the brothers were critical gunshot wounds. The Injured were rushed to a local hospital where both succumbed to their injuries. Police registered a case against the accused on the report of Ata Ullah, father of the deceased brothers.

Old man clubbed to death over children’s brawl

A 60-year-old was clubbed to death over a children’s scuffle in the suburban area of Sargodha here on Monday.

According to police sources some children had a quarrel a day before and on the next day the parents and elders of the respective children plunged into quarrel. They thrashed each other with punches and sticks. In the meantime one Fayyaz,60, died during exchange of punches and beating.

The police have registered murder case against Nasar Abbas and his three accomplices. The body of the victim has been handed over to his family members after postmortem.

Man kills his brother, sister-in-law over land dispute

A man shot dead his brother and sister-in-law over land dispute in Kharaban Town area of Muridke here on Monday.

According to police, the deceased Sadaqat and his brother had a land dispute. They had an argument over the issue during which the accused opened fire on Sadaqat and his wife, killing both of them on the spot. The suspect managed to escape after the murder.

The police have moved the dead bodies of the deceased to the morgue for postmortem and started further investigation.