Two brothers gunned down over domestic disputes

Abdul Khaliq Qureshi

Abbottabad

Petty issue claims life of two real brothers while third was injured here at Thanda Mera on the late evening of Thursday when Azhar ex-police employee opened fire on Muhammad Ali and Muhammad Zubair sons of local trader Zubair as both died at the spot while Zeshan was seriously injured and is admitted in Hospital where condition is stated to be critical.

According to reports, on a petty issue, hot words were exchanged during the day with scuffle and with the intervention of elders, dispute was resolved but soon after the Maghreb prayer, two brothers with friend were coming out of Mosque and Azhar with his companions opened fire on them and es-caped from the spot.

Later city police station after registering case under section 302 and 324 started investigation. It was further reported that accused Azhar was terminated from police service due to involvement in another murder case some time back.

Funeral of two brothers was held at Lower Malik-pura on Friday in tight security which was largely attended by peoples from different walk of life in-cluding traders and relatives of the deceased.