Two brothers arrested for brutally torturing mother, sister in viral video

PESHAWAR – Police have arrested two brothers after their video of torturing their mother and sister over a property dispute went viral on social media.

The gruesome video shows the two suspects breaking into a room with one carrying a helmet and other a hammer. As they entered the room, they can be seen pushing, slapping and kicking the helpless women.

One of the brothers slapped his mother as she came forward to save her daughter.

یہ پشاور کی ویڈیو ہےانسان جانور سے بھی برا ہوگیا یہ بہن اور ماں پر تشدد کر رہے تھے کہ وراثت کیوں مانگی😢

ویڈیو منظر عام پر آنے کے بعد کپیٹل سٹی پولیس نے فوری کارروائی کرتے ہوئے دو ملزمان آفتاب اور ارشد پسران عبدالحنان ساکنان امین کالونی کو حراست میں لے کر حوالات منتقل کر دیا ہے pic.twitter.com/3qH39UQWXn — SArdAr ShAiRy khAN (@sardar_shairy) July 4, 2021

As the video went viral on social media, users demanded stern action against the heartless brothers for torturing the mother and sister.

Taking action, Bhanamra police arrested two brothers named Arshad and Aftad on Saturday night. A case has been registered against suspects on the complaint of their sister under sections 354, 506, 337 (A) and 34 of PPC.

The complainant told the police that her brothers thrashed her, leaving her injured, adding that her brothers also threatened her to kill.