Two brothers among 3 killed in firing

Staff Reporter

At least three people including two brothers and a friend were killed when armed persons opened fire on house in the metropolis, police said.

The incident took place in Pakistan Bazaar area of Karachi where armed men attacked a house.

As a result of the firing two brothers Adnan and Imtiaz and their friend Imtiaz were killed.

The attackers fled the scene after committing triple murder.

The bodies were shifted to hospital for postmortem.

The police after registering a case against assailants have started raids for their arrest.

