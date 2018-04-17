Two books launched at AIOU

Two famous books, ‘Chargh Zar, written by Akhtar Usman and ‘Jo surat nazar aayee’ by Farooq Adil were launched at the Adabi conference held here at Allama Iqbal Open University.

The launching ceremony of Chargh Zar was presided over by renowned writer IftIkar Arif. Other who addressed the ceremony included Qasim Yaqub and Manzar Naqvi, besides the Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Shahid Siddiqui.

They eulogized the effort of Akhtar Usman, presenting poetry and ghazal in unique fashion that attracted a large number of art-lover.

The ceremony launching of book ‘ Jo Surat Nazar Aayee’ was addressed by the eminent columnists and writers Khurshid Nadeem, Muhammad Hameed Shahid and Junaid Azar.

They noted that Farooq Adil’s book was eye-catching. The Book consisted of thirty-five beautiful sketches of the national leaders, like Qauid-e-Azam Muhammd Ali Jinnah and Shaheed Benazir Bhutto. The book has unveiled some new information and activities of the important personalities which are not earlier brought on the record, they added. The literary contribution of both the writers is highly praise-worthy, said Dr. Shahid Siddiqui in his concluding remarks.—INP

