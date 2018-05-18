Two booked for throwing acid

Rawalpindi

Two men were booked for their alleged involvement in throwing acid on a man in Pirwadhi area here on Thursday. Accoding to details, the victim’s wife namely Shaheen Akhtar told Pirwadhi Police that she and her husband were present at home with children when some one knocked their door my husband opened the door, Khurram along with Mubashir threw acid on him injuring him critically and managed to flee from crime scene Rescue 1122 shifted the acid attack victim identified as Nasir Mehmood in burn unit of Holy Family Hospital (HFH) in critical condition.

When contacted, Station House Officer (SHO) PS Pirwadhai Mustafa Kamal Niazi, confirmed the incident and said reason behind attack is seemed to be matter of honour as detainees claimed Nasir had bad intentions for their sister.

SHO said that the accused were arrested and a case has been registered against the attackers.—APP