Two bodies found in IIOJK

In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, bodies of two persons, including a young boy, were found in two different districts of the territory.

The body of an unidentified man was found lying near Sindh River behind imperial resorts in the Sonamarg area of the central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district. Police have registered a case under relevant sec-tions and have started further investigation.

Another body of a missing teenage boy, Aqib Chaudhry (18) was found near Bela bridge in Rajouri town. He went missing on Tuesday.—KMS