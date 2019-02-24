Two bodies found, five students injured in acid attack

Faisalabad

Bodies of two people were recovered from different areas. Five students were injured in an acid attack here on Saturday. Police said that decomposed body of 50-year-old Siddique was recovered from room of his house located in Peoples Colony, Faisalabad. The house was locked from outside and the body was recovered after breaking open the lock.

Body of a youth identified as Attique 20, was recovered near his residence situated at Sargodha Road. The deceased had left his house on Friday evening and his body was recovered next day. Five students were scorched in acid attack after clash between two groups of students at Government Technical College Faisalabad. One student Hamza involved in hurling acid was arrested. The bodies and injured students were shifted to Allied Hospital Faisalabad where condition of two scorched students was stated to be critical.—INP

