Two bodies found; case registered

The Manghopir police have registered a case for the murder of two men whose bodies were found blindfolded with their hands tied behind their backs in an empty plot in Zebo Goth, Khairabad, earlier this week. The case has been registered against unidentified men on behalf of Asif Ali, the brother of one of the deceased, Qurban Ali. Qurban and Bashir Magsi had been missing for three months. According to Asif, Qurban was a taxi driver who was abducted from their house in Khokhar Khan Goth near the end of February this year by unidentified men. The family had still been searching for Qurban following the kidnapping when, Asif said in his statement to police, they received a call from the Manghopir police this week who told them that they had found Qurban's body. Asif later visited the police station where he was shown a picture of the deceased, whom he identified as his brother. However, he denied having any information about the other deceased, Magsi, who, police said, had also gone missing three months ago. Claiming that both Qurban and Magsi were shot dead by unidentified persons, Asif demanded that offenders be caught and legal action be taken against them.