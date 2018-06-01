Two Belgian policewomen shot dead

Liege

A gunman killed two female police officers and a man in a parked car in the eastern Belgian city of Liege, before he was shot dead by police.

The assailant is suspected of being radicalised in prison by Islamist militants. As more information emerges about Tuesday’s incident, here is what we know:

At around 10:30 am (0830 GMT), a man followed two female police officers in Liege, stabbed them several times, then grabbed their firearms and shot them both dead.

They were 45 and 53 years old. Officials said the officers were “executed” in a targeted attack.—Agencies