Two ATMs at ZTBL branches open

Lodhran

‘It gives me immense pleasure to be presiding over a ceremony of Zarai Taraqiati Bank Limited (ZTBL) the ATM. Providing the farmers with the latest technology for improvement is proof enough of the virtuous efforts which have been made possible only through the hard work put in by the Bank’s Acting President Sheikh Amanullah and his team. We are all familiar with the importance which agriculture holds in our country’s economy playing a major role in our country’s export industry’ this was stated by Mian Muhammad Shafiq Arain Parliamentary Secretary for Communication at the inauguration of ZTBL Bank’s ATM at Lodhran.

He further stated that the Government of Pakistan brought about a way to increase national financial inclusion strongly in its 100 days agenda according to which digital transactions, fetching of deposit, promotion of Islamic Banking will be entertained. It also envisages enacting legal amendments to establish collateral management companies for promoting Warehouse, Receipt Financing.

I am delighted to know that in a very timely manner ZTBL started the ATM and Debit Card including collection of Hajj Applications, Utility bills and Islamic Banking which will play a decisive role for the population of our country, because majority of our population resides in rural areas and these steps will definitely be advantageous to the rural population especially the small farmers. The Chief guest declared that the Bank’s promotional activity as a blessing in easing credit facilities for the farmers which all became possible with the efforts of the present management.

‘Bank’s consistency of maintaining its (AAA/A-1+) rating is proof enough of the Bank’s activity and maintenance of its financial position. Taking advantage of this occasion I am pleased to announce that the government in order to further improve and increase productivity of the agricultural sector has in the coming 3 years approved a package of Rs.200 billion of which Rs. 82 billion has already been launched. This can also be used for CPEC and development of other provinces.—PR

