Two arrested for betting on cricket matches

Rawalpindi

With the arrest of two persons, the police claimed to have busted a cricket gambling racket from Rattamral area.

According to a police spokesman, Rattamral police during a search operation conducted in its jurisdiction on Wednesday netted Sarwar Khan and Asad, allegedly involved in online betting over cricket matches.

The Police team also recovered two LEDs, seven telephone sets, three mobile phones, three laptops, four satellite receivers and other items from their possession. The spokesman informed that the accused have been handed over to FIA for further investigation.

Meanwhile, he informed that Doplin Force recovered eight pistols with a large number of rounds of different bores from eight accused who arrested during routine checking in one month period.—APP