Two arrested for altering revenue record

Sher Gondal

Mandi Bahauddin

Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) team has arrested a Revenue litigation clerk Rana Mahboob and Naib Qasid Rehmat Ali of Deputy Commissioner Office for their alleged involvement in altering entries in revenue records.

A citizen namely Shafique has lodged complaint with revenue authorities that the litigation clerk had changed entries in revenue record and muted his land in his own name but no one took notice on his complaint. As a last resort he approached to ACE team that held inquiry that proved allegations against the litigation clerk as correct.