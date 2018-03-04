Two arrested for celebratory gunfire over PML-N candidate Senate win

MULTAN : Punjab police on late Saturday night have arrested two youths over aerial firing of several rounds to celebrate the victory of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) backed candidate Rana Mahmood-ul-Hassan in the Senate elections.

The arrested were identified as Muhammad Farhan and Muhammad Umar. An FIR has also been registered against them at a local police station in Multan, besides the authorities have also recovered the weapon used in the incident.

Meanwhile, the men were arrested on the heels of a similar incident in Gujranwala, injuring four people including two children after members of a wedding party opened fire in celebration.

The firing incident took place in Rohali area of the city during a wedding ceremony. The injured were shifted to District Headquarter Hospital (DHQ) Gujranwala.

As many as six people including bridegroom along with his brothers were arrested in connection with opening fire to celebrate the occasion, City Police Officer (CPO) Gujranwala said, adding, the raids are being carried out to arrest others who fled the venue after arrival of the police team.

Orignally published by INP